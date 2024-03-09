March 9, 2024
Sudan: 'Talking a lot'
Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali Al Sadiq Ali decries a lack of support from the United Nations as war ravages his country. The war between Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed more than 14,000 people, according to aid agencies. Al Sadiq Ali tells TRT Afrika the international community needs to do more.
