Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye’s determination in the fight against terrorism, stating the country will eventually eradicate “the roots” of terrorists.

“We will eventually, but certainly, eradicate the roots of the hired killer hordes acting as the henchmen of imperialists,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during a meeting held in Türkiye’s Elazig province.

“We hold accountable those who, relying on their Western masters, cast greedy eyes on our lands and attempt to divide us, with a reckoning proportional to their actions. We will continue to do so,” Erdogan further added.

"When it comes to the survival of our homeland, the integrity of our state, and the peace and security of our people, we do not turn a blind eye to anyone,” the president stated.

“We're ready to bring new nightmares to those who think they can bring Türkiye to its knees with a terrorist formation along it s southern borders,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, referring principally to the terrorist group PKK, based across the border in northern Iraq, and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PYD.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.