TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
Ersin Tatar expresses that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.
Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement, says TRNC president
TRNC President Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement. / Photo: AA / Others
March 6, 2024

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has said that they want a two-state solution based on equality in resolving the Cyprus issue.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting at the Turkish Embassy in Berlin, Ersin Tatar stressed sovereignty and noted that the Turkish Cypriots want to reach an equal agreement.

He stated that isolation should be lifted to sit at the negotiation table with the Greek Cypriots, and direct flights and trade opportunities should be ensured.

Tatar went on to say that the right of athletes to participate in competitions and meet with their counterparts should also be on the agenda.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military operation as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence.

As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us