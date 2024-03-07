AFRICA
Senegal MPs pass amnesty bill proposed by Sall
Senegalese MPs have passed a controversial amnesty bill proposed by President Macky Sall.
The amnesty bill seeks to free persons arrested or arraigned over political violence. / Photo: AA      / Photo: AFP
March 7, 2024

Senegalese MPs on Wednesday passed an amnesty bill covering acts linked to deadly protests in the last three years, a controversial text aimed at calming the crisis sparked by the presidential election delay.

Lawmakers approved the bill by 94 votes in favour and 49 against.

Critics say it would shield the perpetrators of serious crimes, including homicides.

Senegal has now set March 24, 2024 as the date for elections, which had been delayed by President Macky Sall following a period of "political unrest."

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
