The juntas ruling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have formed a joint security force to fight worsening violence in their territories.

Niger's top military chief, Brig. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou said in a statement after meeting with his counterparts on Wednesday, that the joint force would be "operational as soon as possible to meet the security challenges in our area.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of actions taken by the three countries to strike a more independent path away from regional and international allies since the region experienced astring of coups — the most recent in Niger in July last year.

They have already formed a security alliance after severing military ties with neighbors and Western nations such as France.

Overstretched

Barmou did not give details about the operation of the force, which he referred to as an “operational concept that will enable us to achieve our defence and security objectives.”

Although the militaries had promised to end the insurgencies in their territories after deposing their respective elected governments, conflict analysts say the violence has instead worsened under their regimes.

They all share borders in the conflict-hit Sahel region and their security forces fighting insurgencies are overstretched.

The effectiveness of their security alliance would depend not just on their resources but on external support, said Bedr Issa, an independent analyst who researches the conflict in the Sahel.

