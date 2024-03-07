TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye will support Somalia in exploring oil and natural gas resources
Türkiye and Somalia agree on joint activities between the two countries to explore oil and natural gas in Somalia's onshore and offshore blocks.
Türkiye will support Somalia in exploring oil and natural gas resources
The accord marks a commitment to engage in joint activities that will contribute to the development and utilisation of Somalia's petroleum and natural gas reserves. /Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye / Others
March 7, 2024

Türkiye and Somalia have signed a government-to-government memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in oil and natural gas exploration in Somalia's onshore and offshore blocks.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar, and the Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed.

Under this agreement, collaborative efforts will be undertaken to harness Somalia's resources for its people's benefit, the Turkish minister emphasised on Thursday in a post he shared on X.

The accord marks a commitment to engage in joint activities that will contribute to developing and utilising Somalia's petroleum and natural gas reserves.

This strategic move is part of Türkiye's broader objective to strengthen its presence in the Horn of Africa through new energy partnerships, fostering mutual benefits and cooperation in the region, Bayraktar added.

Landmark deal

The oil and natural gas exploration agreements came two weeks after Somalia's parliament passed a bilateral defence and economic collaboration pact, a 10-year agreement that gives authority to Türkiye to protect Somali waters.

The pact not only covers protecting Somalia’s waters but also sets the stage for the establishment of a naval force to secure the Horn of Africa nation.

Ties between Türkiye and Somalia have been one of the defining features of the Turkish foreign policy towards Africa.

In 2011, then-prime minister - now President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became the first non-African leader to visit Somalia in almost two decades.

Since then, he has visited the country on multiple occasions and hosted his Somali counterparts in Türkiye several times.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us