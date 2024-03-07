TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM meets US' Sullivan, pushes for urgent ceasefire in Gaza
During the meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, Hakan Fidan presses for urgent ceasefire in Gaza as well as reiterating Ankara's expectations from the US to sever its ties with the PKK's affiliated terrorist groups.
Support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also deliberated, and it was stressed that progress in this regard would be crucial for the well-being of the Caucasus region during the meeting. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 7, 2024

An urgent ceasefire should be declared and humanitarian aid must be increased in Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a meeting in Washington, diplomatic sources said.

Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 Hamas operation, which claimed about 1,200 lives. The military campaign and siege have also led to mass displacement, destruction and shortages of food.

The meeting on Thursday also highlighted the necessity for the Ukraine war not to prolong further, and emphasised that the resolution should be within the "territorial and political integrity of Ukraine."

The interaction also underscored Türkiye’s determination in fighting terrorist organisations in Syria, urging the US to act in accordance with the spirit of alliance and sever its ties with the PKK's affiliated terrorist groups.

The importance of political stability in Iraq was also underlined, with the issue of combating "entrenched terrorist organisations" in the region discussed.

Support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also deliberated, and it was stressed that progress in this regard would be crucial for the well-being of the Caucasus region.

