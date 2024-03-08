SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia's Olympic gold winner Tulu to feature on national stamps
Each stamp in the series shows moments in her career, starting with her first Olympic win in 1992 in Barcelona, when she was just 20.
Ethiopia's Olympic gold winner Tulu to feature on national stamps
The stamp series shows different moments in her career. Photo: Ethiopost / Others
March 8, 2024

Ethiopia’s postal service, Ethiopost, says it will feature Africa's first black female athlete to win gold at the Olympics, Derartu Tulu, on Ethiopia’s postage stamps.

The announcement honouring Tulu, who has been the president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) since November 2018, was part of commemorations to mark International Women’s Day.

‘’In honour of International Women's Day …a series of stamps were commemorated in honour of Derartu Tulu, paying tribute to her remarkable achievements and influence,’’ Ethiopost said on X.

Each stamp in the series shows moments in her career, starting with her first Olympic win in 1992 in Barcelona, when she was just 20.

Derartu Tulu was a long-distance runner who competed in track, cross-country running, and road running up to the marathon distance.

She won 10,000-metre titles at the 1992 Barcelona and 2000 Sydney Olympics and a bronze in the event at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

At the World Championships in Athletics, Derartu took silver in the 10,000 m in 1995, and gold in 2001.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us