Ethiopia’s postal service, Ethiopost, says it will feature Africa's first black female athlete to win gold at the Olympics, Derartu Tulu, on Ethiopia’s postage stamps.

The announcement honouring Tulu, who has been the president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) since November 2018, was part of commemorations to mark International Women’s Day.

‘’In honour of International Women's Day …a series of stamps were commemorated in honour of Derartu Tulu, paying tribute to her remarkable achievements and influence,’’ Ethiopost said on X.

Each stamp in the series shows moments in her career, starting with her first Olympic win in 1992 in Barcelona, when she was just 20.

Derartu Tulu was a long-distance runner who competed in track, cross-country running, and road running up to the marathon distance.

She won 10,000-metre titles at the 1992 Barcelona and 2000 Sydney Olympics and a bronze in the event at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

At the World Championships in Athletics, Derartu took silver in the 10,000 m in 1995, and gold in 2001.

