AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council adopts Sudan ceasefire resolution
The resolution, presented by the UK, calls for an immediate ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
UN Security Council adopts Sudan ceasefire resolution
Sudan plunged into war in April 2023. Photo: Others / Others
March 9, 2024

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a draft resolution Friday that demands an immediate ceasefire in Sudan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution, presented by the UK, was voted on during a UNSC session and was approved with 14 votes of the 15-member Council and one abstention.

"We have no illusions as to the true intentions of Western countries," said Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative for Political Affairs, Anna Evstigneeva.

Evstigneeva accused members of a "double standard" regarding Gaza, "where a massacre is taking place, where over five months more than 30,000 people have died."

Humanitarian access

She noted that it is time for diplomacy in Sudan.

The resolution demands an urgent cessation of hostilities throughout Ramadan in Sudan, and encouraged efforts toward a resolution through dialogue.

It further demands full humanitarian aid access and urges parties to ful fill their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Failed ceasefire agreements

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started last April, according to UN figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan and neighboring countries.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us