The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a draft resolution Friday that demands an immediate ceasefire in Sudan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The resolution, presented by the UK, was voted on during a UNSC session and was approved with 14 votes of the 15-member Council and one abstention.

"We have no illusions as to the true intentions of Western countries," said Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative for Political Affairs, Anna Evstigneeva.

Evstigneeva accused members of a "double standard" regarding Gaza, "where a massacre is taking place, where over five months more than 30,000 people have died."

Humanitarian access

She noted that it is time for diplomacy in Sudan.

The resolution demands an urgent cessation of hostilities throughout Ramadan in Sudan, and encouraged efforts toward a resolution through dialogue.

It further demands full humanitarian aid access and urges parties to ful fill their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Failed ceasefire agreements

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started last April, according to UN figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan and neighboring countries.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

