BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Romanian government defeats Canadian company after nine years legal battle
Gabriel Resources was seeking damages from the Romanian state for withdrawing support for a gold and silver mine project in 2014.
Romanian government defeats Canadian company after nine years legal battle
Environmental activists called for a cancelation of the project. / Photo: Getty Images
March 9, 2024

The Romanian government has won a yearslong legal dispute with a Canadian mining company seeking damages over failed plans to open a gold and silver mine in the Eastern European country.

Gabriel Resources was seeking $4.4 billion (4 billion euros) in damages from the Romanian state, which owned a 20% stake in the mining project in Rosia Montana, a mountainous western region that contains some of Europe’s largest gold deposits. The Romanian government withdrew its support for the project in 2014.

The government said that the ruling late Friday by the Washington-based International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ordered Gabriel Resources to reimburse its legal costs for the arbitration case the Canadian miner launched in 2015.

Romania’s Prime Minister, Marcel Ciolacu, said it would have been unfair for Romanian citizens to be burdened with the high costs a loss would have incurred.

“I thank the team of lawyers who represented Romania with professionalism,” he said after the ruling.

Environmental risks

The decision came 25 years after Gabriel Resources gained concession rights for the mining project that planned to extract gold and silver over a 16-year period.

It would have involved razing four mountain tops, displacing hundreds of families, and leaving behind a waste lake containing cyanide, a toxic chemical used in the process of gold extraction.

The project drew strong opposition from environmental and civic activists who helped organise protests that drew tens of thousands of people to Romania’s streets in 2013.

Gabriel Resources said the project would have provided jobs in an area where employment opportunities are scarce.

Rosia Montana is also home to ancient Roman mining galleries, which were added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us