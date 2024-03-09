Everton paid for conceding two first-half penalties at Old Trafford as Manchester United bounced back to winning ways to keep their Champions League hopes for next season alive with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted from the spot to extend Everton's winless run in the Premier League to 11 games.

Victory takes United to within eight points of fourth-placed Aston Villa and three of Tottenham in fifth.

Defeat leaves Everton still just five points above the relegation zone, having played two more games than 18th-placed Luton.

James Tarkowski was the first Everton defender lured into a mistimed challenge in 10 minutes, and Fernandes rolled home his eighth goal of the season.

Scoring goals has been Everton's shortfall all season, and it was a familiar tale for the Toffees.

And even when the visitors did hit the target, Andre Onana produced a flying save to deny James Garner.

Instead, they soon trailed by two due to another self-inflicted blow.

Garnacho danced through a series of challenges on the edge of the box before he was chopped down by Godfrey.

Just like he did at Goodison Park earlier in the season, Fernandes passed over penalty duties to Rashford.

Jordan Pickford was unable to deny his England international teammate, as Rashford fired home his fifth goal in nine Premier League games.

