Türkiye, US stress significance of ending war in Gaza
Ankara and Washington also relaunch counterterrorism consultations following the seventh meeting of US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism.
March 9, 2024

Türkiye and the United States have agreed on the significance of ending Israel's war against Palestine's Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement released after a meeting between foreign ministers Hakan Fidan and Antony Blinken.

“Türkiye, US in joint statement emphasise the importance of finding a way to end the conflict in Gaza, and to immediately overcome the humanitarian crisis,” the ministry said on Saturday following the seventh meeting of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism in Washington.

The statement added that the countries relaunched the Türkiye-US Counterterrorism Consultations to “expand cooperation against terrorism that threatens both countries' national security.”

The ministry also stressed that Ankara and Washington would capitalise on "opportunities to advance defence industry cooperation,” and that the two countries affirmed “the importance of developing bilateral forums to improve and deepen economic cooperation.”

