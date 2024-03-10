WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesia floods kill at least 21 people
At least 21 people have died in Indonesia floods, authorities have said.
Indonesia floods kill at least 21 people
More than 80,000 people have been displaced by floods in Indonesia. / Photo: AFP
March 10, 2024

The death toll from flash floods and landslides on Indonesia's Sumatra island has risen to 21, with tens of thousands of people fleeing to temporary government shelters, officials said on Sunday.

A river burst its banks and ripped through mountainside villages in West Sumatra's Pesisir Selatan district late Friday, Doni Yusrizal, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency, told reporters.

According to Yusrizal, seven bodies were recovered in the village of Koto XI Tarusan, while another three were found in two neighbouring villages, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

However, seven people are still missing.

Thousands displaced

"Relief efforts for the dead and missing were hampered by power outages, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris," Yusrizal said.

The agency said at least two villagers were injured, while more than 80,000 people have fled to temporary government shelters.

Flash floods and landslides are common in Indonesia, where millions live near floodplains, particularly during the rainy season.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us