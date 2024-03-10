AFRICA
Libyan leaders agree to unite for elections
Libyan leaders have agreed to unite and deliver elections for the citizens.
Libya has been in turmoil since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. / Photo: AP
March 10, 2024

Libyan leaders agreed on Sunday on the necessity to form a unified government that would supervise the country's long-delayed elections.

The heads of East Libya-based parliament, Tripoli-based High Council of State and the country's Presidency Council met in Cairo for talks aimed at bridging gaps to hold the Libyan elections, the Arab League said in a statement.

According to the statement, the three leaders agreed to form a technical committee to consider amendments to expand consensus and resolve outstanding issues.

"They also agreed on the necessity of forming a unified government whose mission is to supervise the electoral process, provide the necessary services to citizens, and unify sovereign positions," it added.

Divided into two parts

They also agreed to invite the UN mission in Libya and the international community "to support this consensus to make it successful," the statement said.

Sunday's meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, head of the High Council of State Mohamed Takala and head of the Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country has since been divided into two parts, one is governed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, the other by Benghazi-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

