SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Cameroonian footballer suspended for alleged identity fraud
There was much comment on social media about whether he was really a teenager when pictures of the player first surfaced.
Cameroonian footballer suspended for alleged identity fraud
Nathan plays for second division club Victoria United. Photo: Nathan Douala Facebook / Others
March 12, 2024

Cameroon have suspended a player they took to the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast earlier this year for allegedly falsifying his name and date of birth, which could see them face a future ban from the tournament.

The Cameroon federation FECAFOOT on Monday named Wilfried Nathan Douala among 62 players suspended from the league over administrative irregularities, mostly double identity and age cheating.

There was considerable surprise ahead of January's Cup of Nations finals, where Cameroon went out in the second round, when coach Rigobert Song picked the 17-year-old Douala, an unheralded player from second division club Victoria United with no previous international experience.

There was also much comment on social media about whether he was really a teenager when pictures of the player first surfaced.

Age irregularity

An investigation by the French daily Le Monde claimed Douala had previously played in the Cameroon league using the name Alexandre Bardelli and was over 21-years-old.

Le Monde said it had asked the Cameroon federation to explain the irregularity before they set off for the Ivory Coast but that FECAFOOT had declined to comment. Douala did not play at the Cup of Nations but was a registered squad member.

Tournament regulations says that if a fraud or a forgery has been committed, the national association concerned will be suspended from participation in the following two editions of the Cup of Nations.

For any administrative error in the registration of players, the national association concerned will be suspended from participation in the next edition, the rules add.

The Confederation of African Football has been contacted for comment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us