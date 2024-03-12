TÜRKİYE
Turkish president congratulates Pakistan's Zardari on assuming office
Erdogan voices his hope over the phone that the new term will be auspicious for Pakistan, and his expectations for relations between the two countries to develop in every field as Asif Ali Zardari is elected Islamabad's 14th president.
The Turkish president also condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan during the election period, saying Türkiye will continue to support Islamabad in combating terrorism. /Photo: AA / Others
March 12, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Pakistan's newly-elected president, Asif Ali Zardari, who assumed office on Sunday.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, during a phone conversation with Zardari on Tuesday, Erdogan said he expects relations between the two countries to develop in every field, and voiced his hope that the new term will be auspicious for Pakistan.

The Turkish president also condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan during the election period, saying Türkiye will continue to support Islamabad in combating terrorism.

Zardari, 68, co-chairman of the centre-left Pakistan People's Party, was elected as the country's 14th president for a five-year term on Saturday.

The ruling coalition’s candidate defeated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a veteran politician from southwestern Balochistan province. Zardari was also the president from 2008 to 2013.

Pakistan held general elections on February 8, after which Shehbaz Sharif was re-elected as the prime minister.

