Nigerian army troops uncovered and neutralised a firearms factory operated by armed fighters from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Onicha Ulona, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, according to a statement.

"The intelligence-led operation revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carry out criminal activities to terrorise neighbouring communities and innocent citizens," according to the statement by Director of Army on Public Relations Onuema Nwachukwu, made available to Anadolu.

"Upon swooping on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance but overpowered the armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed.

"The gallant troops neutralised two of the fighters and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition,” the Nigerian army said.

Dismantling 'terror and insurgent networks'

The statement added that troops also apprehended four male and two female fighters during the operation.

Items captured include a wide range of firearms, ammunition, an improvised explosive device and a drone manufacturing factory, drones under construction, with prototypes, improvised explosive device materials, a fully equipped workshop and several power-generating sets.

The army assured the public of the troops' commitment to dismantling terror and insurgent networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in Nigeria.

The army also urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement officers, as they strive to restore peace and stability.

