The US expects members of Haiti's Presidential Transition Council to be appointed in the next 24 to 48 hours, the State Department said.

Haiti's prime minister said earlier that he agreed to resign once a transitional Presidential Council is created and a new interim prime minister is named.

"That should happen in very short order. And then I can't put a timeline on the appointment of an interim prime minister, except to say that we expect it to happen in the near future," spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters.

Henry resigned on Monday due to increased violence by a notorious gang that has already forced the general election to be cancelled on multiple occasions.

'Putting country first'

Henry, who had been in Puerto Rico for security reasons since March 5, informed the CARICOM regional bloc of his decision to resign.

Miller said the US welcomes the announcement of a transitional governance structure in Haiti, which he said paves the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance and action plan for near-term security, including the deployment of a multi-national security support mission and a pathway to free and fair elections.

"We commend Prime Minister Henry for his statesmanship and putting his country first and agreeing to step down when the transitional Presidential Council is established," the spokesperson said.

Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known as "Barbecue," whose actions resulted in the escape of thousands of prisoners from jails, warned on March 6 that if Henry did not resign, "Either Haiti becomes a paradise for all of us, or a hell for all of us."

Deadly clashes

Last weekend, heavily armed gangs attacked the National Palace and set fire to the ministry of interior. Since February 29, armed men have burned police stations, attacked government offices and raided the two biggest prisons, releasing nearly 4,000 inmates.

The government has extended a nighttime curfew until March 14.

Dozens of people have been killed and more than 15,000 have been forced to flee their homes to protect themselves from the ravaging violence.

The main port in Port-au-Prince remains closed, stranding dozens of containers with supplies. Water is diminishing and stores are running out of goods.

