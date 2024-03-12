Sudan's army said on Tuesday that it had taken control of national radio and television headquarters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

Located in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, the headquarters was seized by the RSF in April 2023.

There was no comment from the RSF on the army's claim.

Sustainable resolution

Clashes renewed on Monday between the two military rivals despite growing calls for a truce in Sudan during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

On Friday, the UN Security Council called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan during Ramadan.

A UK-drafted resolution issued by the council also called on all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the fighting through dialogue.

Sudan has been mired in fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

Thousands killed

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.