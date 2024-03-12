AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan army 'regains control' of state radio, TV headquarters
The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say they have regained control of the national radio and television headquarters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Sudan army 'regains control' of state radio, TV headquarters
RSF took control of Sudan's state radio and TV headquarters in mid-April 2023. / Photo: Reuters
March 12, 2024

Sudan's army said on Tuesday that it had taken control of national radio and television headquarters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

Located in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, the headquarters was seized by the RSF in April 2023.

There was no comment from the RSF on the army's claim.

Sustainable resolution

Clashes renewed on Monday between the two military rivals despite growing calls for a truce in Sudan during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

On Friday, the UN Security Council called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan during Ramadan.

A UK-drafted resolution issued by the council also called on all parties to the conflict to seek a sustainable resolution to the fighting through dialogue.

Sudan has been mired in fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

Thousands killed

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us