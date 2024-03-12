The Senegalese government is set to withdraw an appeal against a court ruling which reinstated opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on the electoral roll, sources close to the case told AFP Tuesday.

The government "intends to withdraw" the appeal at a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday, two sources close to the case told AFP.

In mid-December, the Dakar High Court had ordered Sonko's reinstatement on the electoral roll, from which he was removed after being sentenced in absentia to two years in prison for sexual misconduct last year.

The court ruled that the conviction, handed down while he was still free, was invalid because he had subsequently been arrested and should therefore be retried under the criminal code.

Electoral rights

Sonko's removal from the electoral roll on the basis of this conviction was therefore declared "null and void."

If the government does withdraw the appeal, he should recover his electoral rights, one of his lawyers, Djiby Diagne, told AFP.

But the impact of the withdrawal on the election remains unclear and Sonko's legal situation remains controversial.

In January, the Constitutional Council excluded Sonko from a list of candidates standing in the 2024 presidential election following a separate conviction in a defamation case.

Endorses Faye

Campaigning for the election on March 24 has now begun without him, after weeks of turmoil caused by its delay.

Sonko has since endorsed his number two, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is also in jail, to replace him in the election.

