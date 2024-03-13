AFRICA
Joshlin: Mother of South Africa's missing girl drops bail bid
The six-year-old girl has been missing for almost a month after disappearing in Saldanha Bay, a fishing town 135 kilometres north of Cape Town.
South African authorities are investigating claims that the suspect sold her daughter for $1,000. / Photo: Getty Images
March 13, 2024

A missing six-year-old's mother who has been charged with trafficking and kidnapping dropped her plea for bail Wednesday, in the latest twist in a case that has gripped South Africa.

Police fired teargas and stun grenades as tempers flared among protesters outside the court in Vredenburg during the latest developments in the case of Joshlin Rachelin Smith's disappearance.

Last week, police arrested the girl's 33-year-old mother Racquel Smith, along with three others, including Smith's boyfriend -- amid local media reports accusing them of selling the girl.

Plea negotiation

Speculation about the buyer focused on a traditional healer, locally known as a "sangoma", but an arrested woman was freed without charge on Wednesday.

This news was greeted with cheers by some protesters, who saw her as a scapegoat.

The remaining three suspects were remanded in custody. They dropped their requests for bail, suggesting they may be prepared to negotiate a plea with prosecutors.

The six-year-old has been missing for almost a month after disappearing in Saldanha Bay, a fishing town 135 kilometres (80 miles) north of Cape Town.

DNA test

A photo showing her striking green eyes, broad smile and brown pigtails flooded the internet but despite public outrage and a massive search operation, she has not been found.

Clothing believed to belong to Joshlin has been found and sent for DNA testing, police said.

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world and the kidnapping of children is on the rise.

The state would oppose bail should the trio launch a fresh bid, the National Prosecuting Authority said. The case was adjourned until May 13.

SOURCE:AFP
