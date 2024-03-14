WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza: 'I feel ashamed'
South African Minister of Foreign Affairs Naledi Pandor been spearheading an unprecedented task of prosecuting Israel at the International Court of Justice for ‘genocide’ in Gaza where Israeli attacks have killed more than 30,000 Palestinians since October last year.The South African FM condemns Western countries for supporting Israel instead of pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza accusing the United States, in particular, of helping Israel to commit atrocities against Palestinians.In an exclusive interview with TRT Arabi, Naledi Pandor says the world must stand with Palestine to protect women and children.''I feel ashamed that I'm not in Gaza today, that I cannot protect the children and the women. I wish I could, I wish more of us could march to Gaza and stand in protection of Palestinian people,'' Pandor says
Gaza: 'I am ashamed'
March 14, 2024
