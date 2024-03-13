Mali's ruling junta has imposed financial sanctions on two insurgent group's leaders and four heads of the Tuareg separatist rebellion, according to a document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

All the six men were accused of "acts of terrorism", "financing terrorism", "undermining territorial integrity" and "criminal conspiracy."

They were already on a list of people targeted in an investigation by the Malian judiciary on the same grounds announced at the end of November.

A statement from the economy ministry dated March 8 froze for a minimum of six months "the assets and economic resources" of Iyad Ag Ghali and Amadou Kouffa, both said to be leaders of insurgent groups.

Others targeted

Four other men, who are leaders of the Tuareg separatist rebellion that took up arms against the Malian state last year, were targeted by sanctions.

Alghabass Ag Intalla, Bilal Ag Acherif, Fahad Ag Almahmoud and Achafagui Ag Bouhada were also described as members or allies of the insurgent groups.

The practical implications of freezing their assets are unclear.

Mali has since 2012 been ravaged by different insurgent groups, as well as by self-declared self-defence forces and bandits.

Back-to-back coups

The country has been under military rule since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, with the security situation compounded by a profound humanitarian and political crisis.

The Tuareg-dominated separatists, who signed a peace agreement in 2015, resumed hostilities in the north last year.

