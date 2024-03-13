AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan's Burhan vows to hunt RSF troops 'everywhere'
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sudanese army, has said his soldiers will hunt for rival RSF troops "everywhere."
Sudan's Burhan vows to hunt RSF troops 'everywhere'
Sudan has been at war since mid-April 2023 after the army fell out with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. / Photo: TRT Arabi     
March 13, 2024

Head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has vowed to continue hunting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across the country.

Sudan has been mired in fighting between the army, led by Burhan, and the RSF since last April.

At least 13,900 people have since been killed and more than eight million others displaced, according to UN figures.

The civil war has also created a hunger crisis, with millions in need of aid.

Renewed clashes

On Tuesday, the army said it had seized control of the national radio and TV headquarters in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.

"We will continue to besiege the rebel enemy in every place in this country," Burhan said.

"Our message to the RSF is that the armed forces and regular military agencies will pursue you everywhere … until complete victory is achieved."

This week, clashes renewed despite growing international calls for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us