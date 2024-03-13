Head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has vowed to continue hunting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across the country.

Sudan has been mired in fighting between the army, led by Burhan, and the RSF since last April.

At least 13,900 people have since been killed and more than eight million others displaced, according to UN figures.

The civil war has also created a hunger crisis, with millions in need of aid.

Renewed clashes

On Tuesday, the army said it had seized control of the national radio and TV headquarters in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.

"We will continue to besiege the rebel enemy in every place in this country," Burhan said.

"Our message to the RSF is that the armed forces and regular military agencies will pursue you everywhere … until complete victory is achieved."

This week, clashes renewed despite growing international calls for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

