Russia has no intention to push France out of African countries, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview he granted to Russian state media.

Asked by TV journalist Dmitry Kiselev, whether French President Emmanuel Macron suggested to send European troops to Ukraine because he feels offended by Russian activities in Africa, Putin partially accepted this assumption.

''I think that a certain resentment is there. But when we maintained direct contacts with him (Macron) we quite frankly discussed this matter. We did not try to get into Africa and did not squeeze France out of it,'' Putin said in the interview released on Wednesday.

"We did not squeeze anyone out. The African leaders of certain countries just agreed with the Russian economic operators, they wanted to cooperate (with Russians), and did not want to work with the French in some areas. It was not our incentive. It was an incentive on the part of our African friends," the Russian leader added.

Not antagonising

There has been growing anti-French sentiment in Africa in recent years particularly in its former colonies now under military rule following coups including Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

"Probably this sharp and emotional reaction of the French president has something to do with what is happening in some African countries. Although I know other African countries which have nothing against the French presence there. They say, ok, we are quite comfortable with it and are willing to work with them. But there are some countries which are not willing,'' Putin said.

''We have nothing to do with this. We do not nudge anyone there, we are not trying to antagonise them with France," Putin added, as he denied Russian hand in the growing anti-French sentiments in Africa.

President Putin also spoke about the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner, which has been operating in some African countries and elsewhere.

African countries' right

''There is another issue. The notorious Wagner Group at first carried out some economic projects'' in those countries, according to the Russian president.

''The (Russian) Defence ministry provided support to it but simply because it was a Russian group. Nothing more,'' Putin said.

The Russian president maintained that African countries have the right to choose their foreign partners.

"It is not clear why anyone should feel offended by us in this respect, if an independent state wants to develop relations with its partners from other countries, including Russia, wants to develop ties with Russia. We did not touch them, the former French colonial rulers, in those countries," Putin stressed.

