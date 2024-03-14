TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM Fidan meets Iraqi counterpart Hussein
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan attended security-oriented consultative meeting in Baghdad, along with Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler and Director of National Intelligence Organisation Ibrahim Kalin, says the foreign ministry.
Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level. / Photo: AA / Others
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

During Fidan’s visit to the Iraqi capital, a security-oriented consultative meeting was held on Thursday.

“Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Director of the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, and Deputy Minister of Interior Munir Karaloglu also attended the security-oriented consultative meeting, hosted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq,” the ministry said on X.

Earlier, Fidan arrived in the capital Baghdad to attend the security meeting at the ministerial level, diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Fidan flew from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 0835 GMT, they said.

After concluding his contacts in Iraq, Fidan is expected to depart tonight for Baku, Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan is expected to visit Iraq in April.

