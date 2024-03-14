Angolan President Joao Lourenco arrived in Beijing on Thursday morning, marking the start of his three-day state visit to China.

Lourenco and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks and jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will also meet President Lourenco.

His other engagements in China include participation in a business forum, where the topic of investment in Angola will be at the center of the debate.

Biggest creditor

The Angolan president will also visit Shandong Province, Wang said.

China remains Angola's biggest creditor, despite the government's efforts to reduce the debt with the 'Asian giant'.

Angola has been Beijing's largest trading partner in Africa since 2007, with a $24.8 billion turnover in 2010 alone.

