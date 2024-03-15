AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal's Supreme Court rejects bid to halt presidential election
The Democratic Party of Senegal (PDS) filed an urgent motion to freeze electoral procedures earlier this month.
Senegal's Supreme Court rejects bid to halt presidential election
Senegal will be electing a president on March 24. / Photo: AA / Photo: AP
March 15, 2024

Senegal's Supreme Court has rejected a bid by one of the main opposition parties to halt a presidential election on March 24, sparing the country from another constitutional crisis.

The Democratic Party of Senegal (PDS) filed an urgent motion to freeze electoral procedures earlier this month, citing irregularities and alleged corruption it said led to the elimination of their candidate Karim Wade.

The judge announcing the verdict, on Friday, declared the demand unfounded and said the Constitutional Council - the body that approves presidential candidates - had the legal authority to make the decisions it took.

President Sall has proposed a bill granting amnesty for acts committed in connection with political demonstrations since 2021.

Opposition leaders released

Meanwhile, Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and his second-in-command, presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, have been released from prison in Dakar 10 days before the country's election.

Their release follows weeks of crisis after President Macky Sall postponed the February 25 presidential vote.

It could also dramatically alter the presidential campaign, with Sonko's powerful rhetoric striking a chord with young voters.

The Constitutional Council had rescheduled the vote to March after authorities unsuccessfully attempted to postpone it from February to December and then to June, sparking unrest and international condemnation of the usually democratic West African country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us