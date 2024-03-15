SPORTS
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz flees court after bees disrupt game
Dozens of bees attached themselves to the overhead spider camera and invaded the court forcing Alcaraz and Zverev to run for cover.
Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz flees court after bees disrupt game
Carlos Alcaraz eventually won the game. / Photo: Getty Images
March 15, 2024

A swarm of bees forced a nearly two-hour disruption to the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Alcaraz swatted at the bees buzzing around him before running for cover and the match was suspended 19 minutes in with Alcaraz serving tied at 1-1. The Spaniard went on to win 6-3, 6-1.

Dozens of bees attached themselves to the overhead spider camera that traverses the court and a man without any protective covering used a vacuum to clean them off.

The players left the court during the delay. When they returned, the chair umpire told them there were still some bees around.

The bee vacuumer was summoned back to the court with a spray bottle and was cheered wildly by the crowd.

SOURCE:AP
