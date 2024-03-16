SPORTS
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah 'ready for FA Cup quarterfinals'
Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp has praised the preparedness of Egyptian striker ahead of the clash.
Mohamed Salah has recovered from a hamstring injury. / Photo: DPA
March 16, 2024

English football club sides Liverpool and Manchester United will clash on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinals, with Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp praising the preparedness of Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah ahead of the clash.

“Mo is pure quality, and ask him what he likes the most about Manchester United,” Klopp told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Just an exceptional guy, a world-class player, and how we dealt without him is unbelievable. But it is better to have him around and on the pitch than just in the changing room.

“We could build him now in a few minutes, and he is ready for Sunday.”

Record breaker

Salah scored in his first start at club level since January 1 as the Reds thrashed Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

With that goal, Salah became the first Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in seven consecutive seasons.

The 31-year-old has scored more goals against United than any other club, netting 12 times in 13 meetings, and his return is a huge boost to Liverpool's quest for a potential quadruple.

In Klopp's final season in charge, they have already lifted the League Cup and are also tied on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

'Struggling' united

By contrast, Mancster United are enduring a poor second season under Erik ten Hag, with the FA Cup representing their final shot at a trophy.

But they are the only side to have stopped Liverpool scoring this season in a 0-0 draw when the sides met at Anfield in December.

And despite Liverpool enjoying far greater success than their historic rivals during Klopp's time in charge, he has only won on two of his nine visits to Old Trafford.

"It's always a tough place to go for us," said Klopp.

SOURCE:AFP
