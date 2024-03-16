Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week's ATP-WTA Miami Open on Saturday in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells.

Djokovic was stunned 6-4 3-6 6-3 by Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, a victory which the 20-year-old Italian described as a "miracle".

36-year-old Djokovic said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons.

"Unfortunately, I won't be playing the @MiamiOpen this year," Djokovic announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Balancing schedule

"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule. I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world.

"I'm looking forward to competing in MI in future!"

The 24-time Grand Slam champion returned to play the early season US hardcourt swing at Indian Wells in California, only to suffer a shock third-round exit on Monday to lowly ranked Italian Luca Nardi.

Djokovic said after that defeat, he still planned to play in Miami despite the loss.

Djokovic's statement on Saturday gave no indication of where he next expects to play.

