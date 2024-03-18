Rodri has warned Manchester City's rivals that the best is yet to come after they brushed Newcastle aside to stay in the hunt for a second consecutive treble.

Pep Guardiola's side cantered to a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for a sixth consecutive season.

City's dominance was not reflected in a scoreline that featured two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva.

The FA Cup holders are unbeaten in 22 games in all competitions and Spain midfielder Rodri believes there is more to come after the current international break.

'I know it's tough'

"It's going to be good for us, this break," Rodri said. "You will see the best version of this team at the end of the season.

"Always it happens because of the manager, because of the standards of the club, because of ourselves and the ways we have learned over these years. This is what we want to do.

"We asked the lads to rest as much as possible. I know it's tough but we have friendly games (for our national teams).

"It's important to play for our national teams but also to think about the end of the season. I think the best is yet to come."

Guardiola has been ea ger to deflect talk of repeating last season's treble given the number of games remaining for City.

Guardiola's cautious words

They sit third in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Arsenal, who are the next visitors to the Etihad Stadium after the break.

City have been drawn against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Despite Guardiola's cautious words, Rodri and the rest of the squad recognise the unique opportunity they have.

"If you ask ourselves before the season which position we would be able to be in, it would be exactly this one -- involved in every competition, wanting to fight for everything. This is the situation that we're going to get after the international break," he said.

"We can win everything, of course. It will be so, so tough. The job is done up until now and now we have to do the last push."

