Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said victory in the Battle of Canakkale over the most advanced armies of the time — which immortalised the phrase “Canakkale is impassable” — is a revered saga in the country’s history.

"Faced with unwavering faith, the mightiest armies of the world were defeated in Canakkale, where belief emerged victorious,” he said in a message commemorating the March 18 Martyrs' Remembrance Day and the Canakkale Naval Victory on Monday.

The President also said the remarkable triumph achieved at Canakkale — fueled by the unwavering faith and determination of brave soldiers, along with the supreme sacrifices of the people — served as an inspiration to the resilient spirit that led to victory in the War of Independence.

“With its unparalleled struggle here, the Turkish nation has become a beacon of hope for all oppressed peoples, inspiring many colonised countries to initiate their struggles, drawing inspiration from Canakkale and later, our War of Independence,” he said.

Canakkale epitomises not just the unity of the Turkish people, but also serves as an emblem of the collective fate of the region around Türkiye, he further said.

“Celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Canakkale Victory, on March 18 Martyrs' Day, I remember all our martyrs and heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with mercy and gratitude. May their souls rest in peace, and may their abodes be in paradise,” he concluded.

The Battle of Canakkale: A Historic Stand

WWI began when the Ottoman Empire went to war alongside ally Germany, supported by citizens and volunteers from over 30 nationalities.

Their enemy, the Allies, on the other hand, consisted of British and French soldiers, as well as soldiers brought from their colonies in Australia, New Zealand, India, Nepal, and Senegal.

The Battle of Canakkale in WW I marked a prolonged and intense battle in Canakkale province. Ottoman Empire forces bravely defended Turkish shores against the invading Allies, primarily Britain and France.

The Allies sought to seize control of the Canakkale Peninsula and ultimately Istanbul, the capital of the Ottoman Empire.

Despite initial expectations of an easy victory, the Allies suffered a significant setback on March 18, 1915, when their battleships were sunk by Ottoman mines. It forced the Allies to initiate a military operation on April 25, resulting in a prolonged and bloody campaign that lasted for months.

Land defences

Expecting Allied forces to land on the Saros Bay shores, the commander of the 5th Army, Liman von Sanders, a German general who served as a military adviser to the Ottoman Army during the First World War, had left forces in the narrowest part of the Canakkale Peninsula.

When Britain and France failed in their March 18 offensive, they planned to take their troops to the land of Ariburnu, Seddulbahir, and Kumkale on April 25 to open the Canakkale Strait with a military operation on land.

Military operations

The second part began at the Canakkale Front with the Allies landing troops in Ariburnu, Seddulbahir, and Kumkale.

At his first target, the district of Alcitepe, British General Sir Ian Hamilton faced unexpected resistance on April 25. Troops from Australia and New Zealand, together called Anzac, suffered major losses in Ariburnu, where they landed on the same day.

The Entente Navy of the Allies, which landed at Chunuk Bair and Hisarlik districts, was repelled shortly thereafter. Under the command of Sergeant Yahya, Turkish soldiers repelled outnumbered British forces in Ertugrul Bay.

‘I am ordering you to die’

Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Kemal, the commander of the 19th Division, who would later become the founder of the Turkish Republic, sent the 57th regiment to Ariburnu. The regiment repelled eight full battalions with the support of additional troops. Mustafa Kemal’s command to the soldiers was, “I am not ordering you to attack. I am ordering you to die.”

On April 26, in the face of intense enemy attacks, he dispatched the 72nd Regiment and the 8th Mountain Battery to the southern wing. The corps reported any additional troops could not be sent. Col Kemal said that day was "the most critical day against the enemy".

The first Battle of Kirte took place April 28-30. Allied forces of two British and one French brigades, failed to occupy Alcitepe against the defence of the Ottoman soldiers.

The Entente States went to the Second Battle of Kirte on May 6-8 to take over Alcitepe, asking for new reinforcements.

Despite the great losses, Britain’s First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill was ordered to continue the operations.

Churchill resigns

On May 17, the British government requested Russia to send troops to the Canakkale Peninsula.

Esat Pasha, who was appointed commander of the North Group, ordered an attack on Ariburnu on May 18, but four divisions of the Ottoman forces failed.

A ceasefire was reached between the Ottomans and the Entente powers on May 23. The ceasefire — for the parties to collect dead and injured soldiers — was effective between 0930 AM and 0430 PM The warring sides would return to their trenches at 4 pm and the war would start again.

Mustafa Kemal promoted to colonel

Lieutenant Colonel Kemal had great successes in the Canakkale Peninsula. He halted the advance of the Anzac troops, which had landed in Ariburnu, into the peninsula in Chunuk Bair. Thereupon, Sanders promoted Kemal to colonel on June 1.

Knowing there would be great losses, General Hamilton decided to attack Yassitepe-Alcitepe on May 19, as the Ottoman reserves suppressed the attack of the enemy troops on June 4-6.

At the First Battle of Kerevizderesi, the French Corps attacked to occupy the district, but by June 21-22, Ottoman defenders had repulsed them.

The Entente States, which wanted to take over the Zigindere district, also failed in the Battle of Zigindere, which lasted from June 28 to July 5.

Landing at Suvla Bay

As Allied forces failed in the landing on April 25, they started a new attack at Suvla Bay on August 6.

Under the command of Col Kemal, Ottoman forces defeated the Anzacs and Indian troops with a bayonet thrust.

End of the war

The British government decided to withdraw some of its soldiers from the Canakkale Peninsula on December 9. Suvla Bay and Ariburnu were evacuated immediately, but a small number of soldiers were kept in Seddulbahir until December 20.

The Entente forces evacuated Seddulbahir, the last point they occupied, on January 9. With their complete withdrawal from the Canakkale Peninsula, the Turkish nation’s victory was sealed.

March 18 is one of the most significant military victories in Turkish history and is commemorated by Turks honouring their war veterans and fallen soldiers.

The 1915 victory gave the country a massive morale boost that later enabled it to wage its war of Independence and eventually, in 1923, form a Republic out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.