Over 87 people in Nigeria 'kidnapped' in fresh incident
At least 87 people in Nigeria have been kidnapped in a fresh attack in the northern state of Kaduna.
Nigeria has been grappling with the problem of insurgency for years now. / Photo: AP
March 18, 2024

Bandits have abducted more than 80 people in a fresh attack on Nigeria's volatile northwest Kaduna State, residents said on Monday.

Armed bandits stormed the Tantau ward of Kajuru Local Government in Kaduna State late Sunday night and began firing sporadically until early Monday to instill fear among locals, 58-year-old local trader Isah Musa told Anadolu on the phone.

"The attackers shot sporadically to cause panic everywhere, and for more than an hour, all I heard was gunshots. We began checking families in the morning and found that approximately 87 people were missing," Musa said, claiming that they had been kidnapped by bandits.

Ishiyaku Bala, a member of Kajuru Youth Forum, said the bandits also looted some local shops before escaping with the victims. He blamed security agencies for failing to respond on time to secure the area and protect people from the bandits' attack.

Several abductions

Mansir Hassan, a spokesperson for Kaduna State police, was contacted by Anadolu to confirm the attack and kidnapping incident. However, he has not responded until the report has been filed.

The incident was one of several abductions by armed and terrorist groups in Nigeria. The latest incident has occurred just two weeks after another mass abduction in the region.

On March 7, a total of 287 students, the head teacher and some staff were kidnapped in a public school at Chikun Local Government in Kaduna State. The abductors are demanding ransoms to free the students according to the school authority.

On Saturday, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu warned against payment of ransoms to bandits, terrorists or armed groups for the release of abductees.

