TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president congratulates Putin on his election victory
In a phone call, Erdogan says a positive course in Türkiye-Russia relations will continue and Ankara is ready to assume any facilitator role in Ukraine.
Turkish president congratulates Putin on his election victory
Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation efforts, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine. /Photo: AA Archive
March 18, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation on Monday, he extended congratulations on Putin's recent election victory and reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to fostering positive relations between the two countries.

President Erdogan expressed his confidence that the favourable trajectory of Türkiye-Russia relations would continue to strengthen in the new period.

He also emphasised Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role in promoting dialogue and reconciliation efforts, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Türkiye's mediating role in Ukraine-Russia war

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Turkish peace efforts were fruitful with some significant results, such as the landmark grain deal in July 2022, and exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow did not extend the deal after July 2023 citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Türkiye first hosted a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in March 2022.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us