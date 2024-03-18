Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has wished King Charles III of the United Kingdom a speedy recovery in a message relayed through Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward visited Museveni at State House Entebbe in Uganda on Monday evening.

"H.E (Museveni) extended his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to King Charles III upon learning of his health status from Prince Edward during the meeting," a statement on State House Uganda's X account said.

The British Embassy in Russia had earlier Monday posted a statement on X clarifying the health status of King Charles III.

Fake death reports

"Reports about the death of King Charles are fake," the British Embassy in Russia said.

The British Embassy in Ukraine also clarified that the reports of King Charles III's death were untrue.

"We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake," the embassy in Kiev said.

Seventy-five-year-old King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in early February 2024, the Buckingham Palace said.

'Wholly positive'

The type of cancer has not been revealed. The Buckingham Palace said it was not prostate cancer, but was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate in January.

The king, who is recuperating, has postponed public duties.

The monarch "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Edward is in Uganda for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Uganda.

'Social linkages'

"The Award is a global framework for non-formal education and learning, which challenges young people to dream big, celebrate their achievements and make a difference in their world," the award's official website says.

President Museveni said on X that Prince Edward, 60, was in the country for the award.

"The social linkages leading to the Duke of Edinburgh International Award, which he is here to see, are a commendable show of discipline and deep care for humanity, a cause I have accepted to patron, as per His Royal Highness' request. I welcome him," Museveni said.

The award, which was founded in 1995, attracts participants from 129 countries.

