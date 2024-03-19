SPORTS
Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers fresh injury
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who just recovered from injury, has suffered yet another injury.
Thibaut Courtois is likely to miss out the remainder of the season due to injury. / Photo: AFP
March 19, 2024

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a fresh injury setback on Tuesday, injuring his right knee in training.

The Belgian, who had been sidelined since August after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his left knee, had been touted to return to action in the final weeks of the season.

"Following tests carried out today, our player Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee," Madrid said in a statement.

Courtois is now unlikely to play for Madrid in the rest of the current campaign, while he had already ruled out featuring for Belgium at the European Championships in the summer.

Manchester City test

Ukrainian Andriy Lunin has won coach Carlo Ancelotti's trust as Madrid's goalkeeper in recent months, ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, on loan from Chelsea.

La Liga leaders Madrid face Champions League winners Manchester City in the quarter-finals of this season's competition.

