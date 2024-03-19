BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Bondholders discuss debt restructuring with Zambia
International bondholders are holding talks with the Zambian government, which is seeking to have $3 billion debt restructured.
Bondholders discuss debt restructuring with Zambia
Zambia has three defaulted bonds outstanding. / Photo: Reuters
March 19, 2024

A group of Zambia's international bondholders has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the government to discuss a $3 billion debt restructuring proposal, three sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

The government sent a formal debt rework proposal to the steering committee of the creditor group last week, two of the sources said. Entering into a non-disclosure agreement usually marks the start of formal restructuring talks.

In late February, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema said the last remaining official creditors, China and India, had signed restructuring agreements, raising hopes that the much-delayed restructuring process would soon be finished.

The official creditors had objected to previous bondholder deals on the grounds that they did not offer comparable debt relief to theirs, but did not say at the time what the bondholders needed to propose instead.

Defaulted

Zambia has three defaulted bonds outstanding, with original maturities in 2022, 2024 and 2027.

Zambia was the first African country to default in the COVID-19 era, in late 2020, but its restructuring process has been beset by setbacks, with the rejection of the bondholder deals last year being only the latest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us