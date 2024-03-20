Former Prime Minister Amadou Ba is among 18 men and one woman seeking to become Senegal's fifth president and replace Macky Sall, who has held the top job since 2012.

Sall is not running in the election because he is serving his second and final term in office as stipulated in the country's constitution.

Hand-picked by President Sall to represent the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition, the 62-year-old former tax inspector pitches himself as a level-headed "servant of the state".

Senegal is grappling with high poverty inflation rates while unemployment is officially at 20%.

Hundreds of Senegalese make perilous voyage to Europe each year in search of greener pastures.

As economy minister from 2013 until 2019, Ba played a key role in implementing the Emerging Senegal Plan - a vast multi-year development programme.

After a spell as foreign minister, he was appointed prime minister in September 2022 and held the post until early March.

Ba would inherit Sall's efforts to transform Senegal, with his experience and polished tone thought to inspire the confidence of foreign partners.

The former PM is also considered to have an extensive network of supporters within Senegal, including influential religious leaders.

Ba has called for "unity", "peace" and "hope" and pledged to create one million jobs in five years if elected, through investment in agriculture, industry, infrastructure and renewable energy.

At a recent rally, Ba urged people to vote "for experience and competence instead of entrusting the reins of the country to adventurers".

His candidacy has not been smooth sailing, though, with some dissent coming from within his own camp.

Ba says he wants to "share the prosperity" generated by Sall's development plan.

Senegal is due to join the ranks of oil and gas producers this year. The West African country gained independence from France in 1960 and has been praised for being a beacon of democracy and stability in a region hit by military coups and political instability.

The March 24 elections are seen as a litmus test of this reputation particularly given the tensions and uncertainty surrounding the polls.

