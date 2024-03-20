BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Ghana's economy grew by 3.8% in fourth quarter
Ghana is experiencing its worst economic crisis in years and is working towards debt reworks with creditors.
Ghana's economy grew by 3.8% in fourth quarter
A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana. Photo / Reuters / File
March 20, 2024

Ghana's economy grew 3.8% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, compared to the 2.0% growth rate previously announced for the third quarter.

The West African country is starting to recover from its worst economic crisis in a generation, brought on by spiralling public debt.

After defaulting on most of its overseas debt in 2022, Ghana in January reached a deal to restructure $5.4 billion of loans with its official creditors.

It is now pushing for a deal with holders of about $13 billion in international bonds.

Last year Ghana successfully carried out a restructuring of its domestic debt.

The country's economic outlook will be a major part of campaigning for the presidential electionin December when President Nana Akufo-Addo's New Patriotic Party will seek an unprecedented third term in office.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us