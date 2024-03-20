TÜRKİYE
Turkish satellite firms showcase products at world’s largest conference
The conference in Washington brought together the world’s largest satellite producers and operators, as the event shapes the future of the industry.
Turksat, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and Aselsan all showcase capabilities at the Satellite 2024 Conference in Washington. Photo: AA / AA
March 20, 2024

Turkish satellite technology firms Turksat, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and Aselsan all showcased their products and capabilities at the Satellite 2024 Conference held in Washington, DC.

The conference brought together the world’s largest satellite producers and operators, as the event shapes the future of the industry.

Enver Iskurt, Türkiye’s deputy transportation and infrastructure minister, told Anadolu news agency that they are proud of the three Turkish firms exhibiting at the event.

Recent expansion

He mentioned the new satellite Turksat 6A, stressing how it is made entirely by Turkish firms.

Hasan Huseyin Ertok, CEO of the country’s satellite operator Turksat, said that the event is the largest in the field, where all stakeholders of the industry come together to participate.

“We have come to this event to present our product range, which we have expanded in recent years, the developments we have made so far, and to introduce our country,” he said.

New connections

He mentioned that they showcased new technologies they currently work on, especially in areas such as providing internet service in aviation and watercraft.

Mustafa Yaman, vice president at the defence firm Aselsan, said that the firm showed satellite equipment, ground, and user terminals at the event.

Taha Tetik, space systems programmes director at aircraft maker TAI, said that they exhibited their domestically made products, such as their communication and observation satellites, and that they attended the event to meet with potential customers and make new connections for potential cooperation.

SOURCE:AA
