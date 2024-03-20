AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gunmen kill 15 people in South Sudan
Gunmen have killed 15 people in South Sudan's eastern region of Pibor, authorities have confirmed.
Gunmen kill 15 people in South Sudan
South Sudan has experienced decades of communal conflict. / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
March 20, 2024

Fifteen people, including a regional commissioner, died when their convoy was ambushed in South Sudan's eastern Pibor region near the Ethiopian frontier, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Suspected armed youths ambushed the convoy on Tuesday morning, Abraham Kelang, information minister of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, said.

Clashes between rival ethnic groups in South Sudan erupt frequently – often sparked by cattle rustling and disputes over natural resources, or in retaliation for previous attacks.

Many of South Sudan's feuding communities are flush with weapons, after a five-year civil war broke out in 2013.

Motive unknown

The convoy had only travelled 10 kilometres (six miles) when it encountered gunfire "which led to the killing of the commissioner plus 14 others," Kelang told AFP.

In addition to the commissioner of Jebel Boma county, a deputy commander of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces and a woman were among the dead.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.

South Sudan has endured persistent natural disasters, hunger, economic meltdown and communal conflict.

In January, fighting between rival communities in a disputed region claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan killed 54 people, including two UN peacekeepers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us