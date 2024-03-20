AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UK-Rwanda migrant plan to be delayed
UK's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda could suffer a longer delay due to legal hurdles.
UK-Rwanda migrant plan to be delayed
Migrants often endure dangerous journeys to Europe, with the UK hosting a high number of them. / Photo: Getty Images
March 20, 2024

The passage of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious bill to deport refugees to Rwanda may be delayed until at least next month after the upper house of parliament defeated the government and reinstated demands for greater protections.

The government wants to relocate thousands of asylum seekers who arrive in Britain on small, inflatable boats each year to live in Rwanda, but legal challenges have so far prevented anyone being sent to the East African country yet.

The legislation is central to Sunak's pledge to stop the arrival of asylum seekers and he hopes the deportation flights will reverse the fortunes of his Conservative Party, which is heavily trailing in the polls with the next election looming.

Unelected members of the House of Lords, largely made up of former politicians and government officials, voted on Wednesday for a second time to amend the legislation to put more safeguards in place to protect the rights of asylum seekers.

Back-and-forth

The Lords voted for amendments that would require ministers to take "due regard to domestic and international law" and another that would only declare Rwanda a safe country when a treaty with Britain had been implemented.

The defeats for the government means the bill will be sent back to the House of Commons in a process known as "parliamentary ping-pong" where the two chambers try to find common ground.

The resulting back-and-forth means the bill is unlikely to become law until after parliament returns from its Easter break – in the middle of next month at the earliest.

This is likely to push back when the first deportation flights take off because, one government official said, it will probably take at least a month to organise them from the moment when the legislation passed.

Setback

The government suffered a setback to its plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda last year when the UK's Supreme Court ruled the policy was unlawful because there was risk that people sent there could be sent back to their country of origin and their safety jeopardised.

To overcome objections by the court, Sunak's government is passing the bill that declares Rwanda a safe country for asylum seekers and disapplies parts of human rights law in an attempt to block further legal challenges.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us