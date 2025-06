Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to hold presidential election on September 7, the presidency said on Thursday.

Tebboune was elected in December 2019 for a five-year term and can run for a second and final term, according to the Algerian Constitution.

Last year, parliament members urged him to do so.

He has not officially announced his candidacy yet.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.