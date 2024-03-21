AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Sahel violence 'displaces 1.8 million children'
At least 1.8 million children have been displaced by violence in the Sahel region, an NGO said on Thursday.
Sahel violence 'displaces 1.8 million children'
Many of the violence victims in the Sahel region have been forced to flee to Côte d'Ivoire. / Photo: AP
March 21, 2024

Escalating violence in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger has forced around 1.8 million children to flee their homes, representing a five-fold surge over the past five years, Save the Children said on Thursday.

The NGO calculated the number of displaced children in the three Sahel countries by analysing figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), national governments and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The study found the number of children forced to flee their homes has risen from around 321,000 in 2019 to around 1.8 million today.

"The largely forgotten crisis in the central Sahel remains one of the worst humanitarian emergencies in the world, made even more devastating by the fact that this is a children's crisis hitting one of the youngest populations in the world," Vishna Shah, Regional Director of Advocacy and Campaigns for Save the Children, said.

Fleeing to Côte d'Ivoire

"Millions of children are living in displacement, fleeing from unimaginable deadly violence. These children were already living in one of the most challenging places to grow up in the world before losing their homes, their communities and everything that they knew," she added.

Côte d'Ivoire, which emerged from its own civil war in 2011, has also felt the spillover from violence in the Sahel, Save the Children said.

Conflict in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali has led to a twelve-fold increase in children seeking refuge in the country, from around 2,450 at the end of 2022 to around 29,700 at present.

Children represent 40% of the world's displaced people, according to the UN, but make up an even larger proportion in west and central Africa.

Years of conflict

They accounted for around 58% of those forced to flee in Save the Children's analysis.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been ravaged by years of conflict, coups, poverty and growing food insecurity.

Serious violations against children in conflict, including killing and maiming, abduction and recruitment of children into armed groups or as soldiers have increased in recent years, particularly in Mali, Save the Children said.

The Sahel is also on the front line of the climate crisis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us