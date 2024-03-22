By Sylvia Chebet

Amidst thunderous sounds of syncronized drum beats at the '1000 Drums for Palestine' event held at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, protesters showed support and solidarity for Palestinians.

They condemned Israel's war on Gaza and urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to end its relentless attacks.

For the participants, drumming at this event was more than just a musical performance. It was a way to make their voices heard and raise awareness about a humanitarian crisis that cannot be ignored.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza since an October 7 ambush by Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,200 injured by Israeli attacks, amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The International Court of Justice in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

This followed South Africa's move to take Israel to the World Court to answer charges of genocide in Gaza. Israel has however continued its attacks on Gaza despite the ruling.

Beyond the music, voices were raised to decry the suffering of the Palestinian people as well as the shadows of the past, recalling the painful years of apartheid in South Africa.

Demonstrators remembered the events of 21 March 1960, which has since become the Human Rights Day in the country and recognised globally as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

A peaceful march against the apartheid 'pass laws' more than six decades ago turned into a tragic massacre when the police shot and killed 69 people, including 29 children, and wounded over 180 others.

March 21, 1960 marked a major turning point in South African history as it resulted in an intensified armed struggle for liberation from the brutality and inhumanity of White-minority apartheid system.

It has emboldened demonstrators, through the 1,000 drums for Palestine, to call for action, compassion and collective mobilisation for peace and dignity for the besieged people of Gaza.

