Türkiye will continue its efforts to become fully independent in the defence industry, the Turkish president has said.

“We will not stop or turn back from our path until we achieve the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defence industry,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday during an election rally in Türkiye’s Cankiri province.

Erdogan also said that KAAN, Türkiye’s homegrown fighter aircraft, will be delivered in 2028, adding that KAAN will protect “our skies” from this date onwards.

He further said that Türkiye has begun preparations to build “an even larger aircraft carrier following the TCG Anadolu.”

Erdogan said that there is no safe place for terrorist groups, further adding that Ankara detects terrorists beyond the country’s borders, around 300-350 kilometres (186-217 miles) away, and “neutralise” them “when they least expect it.”