UN chief Guterres visits Egypt's border with Gaza
It is a tradition for Antonio Guterres to visit a Muslim country every year during Ramadan as a sign of 'solidarity'.
The UN chief Antonio Guterres has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: Reuters / Others
March 23, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Egypt and Jordan on Saturday as part of his annual 'solidarity trip' marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The Secretary-General will arrive in Cairo, Egypt. He will embark on his annual Ramadan solidarity trip, which comes this year in turbulent times, with the conflict in Gaza," deputy spok esperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference on Friday.

Noting that Guterres would be visiting the northern Sinai Peninsula and the Rafah border with Gaza, Haq said the UN chief would meet with humanitarian aid workers.

Haq added that Guterres will have a Ramadan iftar dinner in Cairo with refugees from Sudan and also meet with Egyptian officials.

Palestine refugees

He further mentioned that Guterres will visit the facilities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) during his visit to Jordan.

"He will also be having a Ramadan iftar with Palestine refugees and UN staff in the Jordanian capital," Haq said, adding that "the Secretary-General is expected to hold meetings with Jordanian officials" in Amman.

It is a tradition for Guterres to visit a Muslim country every year during Ramadan. Last year, the Secretary-General visited Somalia as part of this tradition.

SOURCE:AA
