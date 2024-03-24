WORLD
Hall attack: Russia observes national mourning day
Russia observed the national day of mourning on Sunday after gunmen killed more than 130 people at a concert hall in the capital Moscow on Friday.
At least 133 people were killed and 152 others injured in Moscow concert hall attack on March 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
March 24, 2024

Russia is observing a national day of mourning on Sunday after a deadly attack at a concert hall in Moscow region.

Flags were lowered to half-mast, while people laid flowers at Crocus City Hall, the concert hall where armed men opened fire on Friday, killing at least 133 people and injuring 152 others.

President Vladimir Putin has pledged to punish those behind the "purposeful massacre," saying four gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine had been arrested.

"I express my deep, sincere condolences to all those who lost their loved ones. The whole country and our entire people are grieving with you," he said in an address to the nation on Saturday.

Russian authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, including four directly involved, according to the Federal Security Service.​​​​​​​

