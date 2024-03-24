AFRICA
Senegal polls: Sall warns against self-declaration of win
Senegal's President Macky Sall has warned presidential election candidates against premature declaration of victory.
Macky Sall is expected to step down as Senegal's president in early April 2024. / Photo: Macky Sall      / Others
March 24, 2024

Senegal's outgoing President Macky Sall has warned presidential candidates against making premature election victory claims.

"It is neither up to a candidate, nor to a (political) camp to proclaim victory or results," Sall said after voting with his wife in the central western town of Fatick on Sunday.

"It is the polling stations that will speak," Sall, who is not standing for re-election, added.

Seventeen presidential candidates are seeking to succeed Sall as Senegal's president.

More than 7 million Senegalese citizens registered as voters in the 2024 election, which was controversially delayed by a month.

In early February, Sall announced that he was indefinitely postponing the February 25 presidential election, but the country's Constitutional Council ordered him to hold the polls before he leaves office on April 2.

